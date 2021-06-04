 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drought area is growing south and west of Richmond
0 comments

Drought area is growing south and west of Richmond

  • 0

Moderate drought now covers 40% of Virginia on this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map, up from 5% last week. That drought zone is mainly south and west of Richmond, including Louisa, Charlottesville, Staunton, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Farmville and Emporia.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News