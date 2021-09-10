 Skip to main content
Drought backed off in western Va., but moisture is still a concern
Drought backed off in western Va., but moisture is still a concern

Tropical rains eased the moderate drought in the Staunton area last week. But the Danville region is also turning abnormally dry once again, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows. Next week’s dry heat may further stress the hay and pastures in those parts of Virginia.

