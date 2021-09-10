Drought backed off in western Va., but moisture is still a concern

Tropical rains eased the moderate drought in the Staunton area last week. But the Danville region is also turning abnormally dry once again, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows. Next week’s dry heat may further stress the hay and pastures in those parts of Virginia.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
