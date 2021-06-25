 Skip to main content
Drought grips half the country, but only a small part of Va.
This week’s drought map shows no significant change in Virginia: A pocket of moderate drought persists around Danville and South Boston per the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly 48% of the land area in the Lower 48 is now in drought, mainly over the west and north.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

