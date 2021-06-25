Drought grips half the country, but only a small part of Va.

This week’s drought map shows no significant change in Virginia: A pocket of moderate drought persists around Danville and South Boston per the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly 48% of the land area in the Lower 48 is now in drought, mainly over the west and north.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
