Drought is still growing in western Va.
Moderate drought now covers 14% of Virginia, up from 8% last week. That zone stretches from Charlottesville to Harrisonburg and almost as far to the southwest as Bristol, per the U.S. Drought Monitor. But downpours brought patchy improvement in the Piedmont.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

