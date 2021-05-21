Dry conditions taking root across Central, Southside Va.

Thursday’s update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions (drought precursor) for 38% of Virginia, mainly across Southside. That’s up from 16% coverage last week. Central Virginia’s 30-day rainfall of 1 to 2 inches was 25 to 50% of normal.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
