 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dry conditions taking root across Central, Southside Va.
0 comments

Dry conditions taking root across Central, Southside Va.

  • 0

Thursday’s update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions (drought precursor) for 38% of Virginia, mainly across Southside. That’s up from 16% coverage last week. Central Virginia’s 30-day rainfall of 1 to 2 inches was 25 to 50% of normal.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News