Dry spell follows last week's excess rain

When it comes to rain, it feels like the switch is either on or off. At Richmond International Airport, last week was as wet as the previous four weeks combined. The week ahead has no significant rain chances, then our odds of wet weather rise after June 20.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
