'Watch the show, folks': Virginia State Police trooper off force after viral video of 2019 traffic stop in Fairfax
A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver “you are going to get your a-- whipped” and yanking him out of the car by his neck is no longer with the Virginia State Police.
Updated: Virginia restaurants can open their bars for the first time in more than a year - but many won't. Not yet.
Restaurants in Virginia can open their bars to customers for the first time in more than a year thanks to a sudden, unannounced change that ca…
A man whose life spiraled out of control after he was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape in Newport News is said to be dying behind bars from…
A Chesterfield County man has been charged with fatally shooting a man he didn’t know during a dispute in the suspect’s neighborhood, county p…
Richmond police said Thursday that a 26-year-old man has been charged with homicide after an assault left his mother dead in South Side.
‘This was not for her political views’: Former Hokies player defends coach over handling of teammate who declined to kneel before games
That decision to bench her, Hamel said, had everything to do with Hening's struggles as a player, not her refusal to join her teammates kneeling during the unity pledge to show support for social justice.
A woman was killed and four others were injured — including a child and two teenagers, police said — in a shooting Tuesday in South Richmond.
Her dying wish, he said, was "that people remember her by being intentional about supporting the Black History Museum."
Sharnez Hill, whom everyone knew as “Shy-Shy,” was only a mother for a few short months before she and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah Hill, were fatally shot as they were outside enjoying a beautiful evening at an apartment complex in South Richmond on Tuesday. Three other people were wounded.
Labor Law: The complexity around Virginia's legalization of marijuana and other state laws has left employers with more questions than answers
The new marijuana law passed by the General Assembly this year and signed by the governor leaves many open questions for employers.