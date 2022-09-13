If you grew up between the 1930s and the 1990s, you learned about the nine planets in our solar system. This all changed when astronomers began to argue about whether Pluto was actually a planet.

In a highly controversial decision, the International Astronomical Union decided in 2006 to call Pluto a dwarf planet instead, reducing the number of planets in our solar system to eight.

But Pluto is not the only dwarf planet out there. In fact, IAU recognizes five named dwarf planets in our solar system.

Where are they found?

Four of the five dwarf planets are located in the Kuiper Belt. This is a disc-shaped region outside the orbit of Neptune that extends from about 30 to 50 astronomical units. For comparison, Earth is one AU from the Sun. The Kuiper belt may contain hundreds of thousands of icy bodies larger than 62 miles and an estimated trillion or more comets. The fifth dwarf planet can be found in the inner solar system. It is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Planets vs. dwarf planets

Dwarf planets are worlds that are too small to be considered planets but too large to fall into other categories. Recent observations and discoveries have helped scientists understand planetary systems, which lead to a new definition of the term.

The IAU defines a planet as a celestial body that:

1. Orbits the sun

2. Is large enough to be rounded by its own gravity

3. Is large enough to have cleared its neighborhood of most other orbiting bodies

A dwarf planet is defined as a celestial body that:

1. Orbits the sun

2. Is large enough to be rounded by its own gravity

3. Is not large enough to have cleared its neighborhood around its orbit

4. Is not a satellite

If an object is too small for it to be rounded by its own gravity, they are known as a small solar system body. With these evolving definitions, two bodies that were once recognized as planets were reclassified as dwarf planets.

In comparison

Earth

Our planet is the third from the sun. It is the largest terrestrial planet and the only one in the solar system with liquid water on the surface. Earth’s structure is composed of rock and metal. Oceans cover nearly 70% of the planet’s surface. Earth also has volcanoes, mountains and valleys.

Size: 7,918 miles in diameter (fifth largest planet)

Distance from sun: 94.5 million miles

Length of year: 365 Earth days

Eris

According to NASA, Eris is slightly bigger than Pluto, making it the largest known dwarf planet in our solar system. The discovery of Eris, along with Makemake, prompted the IAU to reconsider the definition of a planet and create the new group of dwarf planets. Eris’ orbital plane extends far beyond the plane of the solar system’s planets and the Kuiper Belt. Its surface is rocky, and scientists believe its temperature can reach below -400 degrees Fahrenheit. Eris also has a small moon, which is named Dysnomia.

Discovery: Oct. 21, 2003

Size: 1,444 miles in diameter (half the width of the U.S.)

Distance from sun: 6.3 billion miles

Length of year: 203,305 Earth days

Pluto

Long considered our solar system’s ninth planet, Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet after the discovery of similar worlds in the Kuiper Belt. The dwarf planet was named by 11-year-old Venetia Burney. Pluto is the brightest object in the Kuiper Belt as seen from Earth. It also has five moons. The largest, Charon, is about half the size of Pluto itself. These two bodies are often referred to as a double planet. Pluto’s surface can be as cold as -400 degrees Fahrenheit. It contains mountains, valleys, plains, craters and possibly glaciers.

Discovery: Feb. 18, 1930

Size: 1,400 miles in diameter (1/6 the size of Earth)

Distance from sun: 3.7 billion miles

Length of year: 90,530 Earth days

Makemake

While it is the second-brightest object in the Kuiper Belt as seen from Earth, scientists know little about Makemake’s structure. Details on the surface can’t be seen from so far away, but the dwarf planet appears to be a reddish-brown color, similar to Pluto. Scientists have detected frozen methane and ethane on its surface. Makemake’s atmosphere is most likely made of nitrogen when it’s closest to the sun, but the surface is extremely cold. The dwarf planet also has one provisional moon, which is nicknamed MK 2.

Discovery: March 31, 2005

Size: 888 miles in diameter (1/9 the size of Earth)

Distance from sun: 4.3 billion miles

Length of year: 111,449 Earth days

Haumea

Haumea, one of the fastest rotating large objects in our solar system, was recognized as a dwarf planet in 2008. Its fast spin distorts its shape, making the dwarf planet look like a football. While little is known about the surface or atmosphere of Haumea, astronomers believe it is made of rock with a coating of ice. The dwarf planet has two known moons: Namaka, the inner moon and Hi’iaka, the outer moon. Everything we know about Haumea is from observations with ground-based telescopes.

Discovery: March 7, 2003

Size: 770 miles in diameter (1/10 the size of Earth)

Distance from sun: 4 billion miles

Length of year: 104,025 Earth days

Ceres

Ceres is the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and the only dwarf planet located in the inner solar system. In 2015, it became the first dwarf planet to be visited by a spacecraft. Though originally classified as a planet when it was first discovered, Ceres was later deemed an asteroid. In 2006, scientists reclassified it as a dwarf planet. Ceres is covered in craters, but has a structure more similar to the terrestrial planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars) than asteroids.

Discovery: Jan. 1, 1801

Size: 592 miles in diameter (1/13 the size of Earth)

Distance from sun: 257 million miles

Length of year: 1,680 Earth days

Controversy

Even with these new definitions of planets and other bodies from the IAU, controversy remains. Scientists do not unanimously agree on what defines a planet. Some argue that the terms are incomplete or unclear. Others argue that location and context is important when categorizing bodies.

When Pluto was reclassified in 2006 from a planet to a dwarf planet, there was widespread outrage. The New Horizons mission in 2015 added fuel to the fire when the spacecraft flew by Pluto, revealing complex geological features such as mountains and a heart-shaped region containing methane ice. Since then, members of the team, among others, began arguing the Pluto should be classified as a planet again.

Searches for other bodies in the solar system are ongoing, and defining what they are continues to be a source of debate.

Recognized, possible dwarfs

The IAU has recognized five bodies as official named dwarf planets: Eris, Pluto, Makemake, Haumea and Ceres. But scientists estimate that there could be as many as 200 dwarf planets in the solar system and the Kuiper Belt that haven’t been discovered yet.

There are other bodies that have been discovered that have characteristics of dwarf planets but have not yet been classified as such by the IAU. Six dwarf planets are currently under consideration and could be recognized as dwarf planets in the coming years.