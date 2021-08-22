Ear promo
'Such a big heart': Lisa Schaffner, UNOS marketer, former Channel 8 anchor and community advocate, dies at age 59
Lisa Schaffner, the high-energy, highly personable former local television news anchor who was an enthusiastic community advocate and also spe…
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the commonwealth into a majority-red stat…
Chesterfield criminal reform advocate, 42, hospitalized with COVID. Her 3 kids at home have COVID, too: ' It took us all out – in the matter of a day'
As a criminal justice advocate, a single mother and a Black woman, BeKura Shabazz is used to going to battle for others.
Patients are arriving to understaffed hospitals and health care workers who are stretched thin.
A 57-year-old Chesterfield County man was arrested last week on felony charges after authorities found more than 50 suspected marijuana plants…
WATCH NOW: Union workers at Mondelez plant in Henrico go on strike; 'They are not treating us right'
About 400 hourly employees at Mondelez International Inc.’s bakery plant in eastern Henrico County have gone on strike, seeking to stop demand…
Contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff will be moving from its Shockoe Bottom building that it has called home for the past 23 years.
Chesterfield County plans to buy shopping center for $16 million to transform into mixed-use development
The demolition of the Spring Rock Green shopping center in Chesterfield County could happen next year to start the transformation of the aging…
The coronavirus has killed another child in Virginia younger than 10.