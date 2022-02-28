Ear tease: Monacan's Starr retiring

Monacan’s Starr stepping aside
Four-time state champion coach handing reins to former player, longtime assistant Bacile. Page B5
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
It’s Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.
Henrico County-based Acorn Sign Graphics Inc., makers of custom architectural signs that has landed twice on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’…
With a deadline looming for the Richmond School Board to pass an annual budget for next year, the governing body sent an ultimatum to Superint…
Even with the option to return, Clark feels a sense of urgency to get this year’s UVA team to the tournament.
"When Virginia Tech is good, it's because we're playing with your players," Price told a conference room filled with Richmond area high school football coaches Friday night.
In a 4-minute, 41-second floor speech on Jan. 26, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, apparently got Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attention with four w…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling t…
The message to school leaders was simple: “Restrictive” masking policies — like mandates requiring all students to wear face coverings — have …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.