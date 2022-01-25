Ear tease: Ortiz

Hall of Fame to welcome Big Papi
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz wins election to the shrine on his first try. Page B3
Employers must pay their workers final wages due following termination of employment, regardless of the reason for leaving.
In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, and Henrico and Chesterfield counties decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite…
A group of Richmond Public Schools teachers are planning to call in sick Monday in response to the Omicron surge of COVID-19, according to a p…
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Attorney General Jason Miyares has fired lawyers for two large public universities, his office said…
Late night funnyman Stephen Colbert opened his show on Monday with a piece on Virginia's new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed more than $3.5 billion in amendments to the $158 billion two-year budget left by his predecessor, Gov. Ralph …
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday named Angela Sailor, a policy expert at The Heritage Foundation who has criticized school lessons on systemic…
Merger plans between two regional financial institutions in Virginia have been called off.
Mary D. Lee has finally landed the big one.
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
