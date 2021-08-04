U.S. rivals top world record
Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad go 1-2 in the women’s 400 hurdles. Page B3
People and pets should avoid swimming, wading and tubing in the James River, the Virginia Department of Health said.
A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has been charged with three a…
On the evening of July 20, the ACC saluted retired commissioner John Swofford with a soirée at the Charlotte Westin hotel. More than 200 invit…
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Prosecutors said that the Richmond mail carrier, who helped traffic an estimated 11 to 33 pounds of cocaine from California to Richmond, "accepted bribes in a wildly successful cocaine trafficking conspiracy."
Facing a surging COVID-19 variant, some Richmond-area restaurants are asking patrons for proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test resul…
Richmond city officials are considering a cap on how much overtime city employees can work after two recent audits found dozens of government …
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, rallied with several dozen supporters outside the state Capitol on Monday to call for a “forensic audit” of…
Virginia will not require people who live in areas where COVID-19 is surging to wear masks inside indoor public spaces, declining to make the …
