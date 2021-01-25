Ear tease
Hundreds of Richmond-area real estate and credit union employees were set to be vaccinated this weekend. That changed after we asked why.
Update: Following public criticism, Virginia Credit Union says it will not offer Richmond area employees vaccines until they're eligible to do so
A former Henrico County firefighter who lost his job after making a comment on the county public schools’ Facebook page concerning the protest…
A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to back the censure of Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, for allegedly support…
WATCH NOW: As gun rights activists drive and walk through Richmond's streets, questions raised about city's weapons enforcement
With Capitol square with barricaded, some Second Amendment advocates drove through the city. Others brought assault rifles and stood on Bank Street.
'We are going to turbocharge this': Virginia scrambles to solve its problems with gaps in COVID vaccination data
Virginia’s vaccine data dashboard shows about 42% of its nearly 960,000 doses have been administered. State officials say that number is incom…
Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy is closing two of its six Richmond-area stores.
Work is underway on demolishing part of Virginia Center Commons mall to make way for Henrico indoor sports complex
Demolition of the former Macy’s building is underway at Virginia Center Commons, and contractors will soon start on tearing down the former Se…
Doctors, state officials and advocates push to pass legislation declaring racism a public health crisis in Virginia
Doctors, state officials and advocates in Virginia, which was home to the capital of the Confederacy and the birthplace of slavery in the U.S.…
Virginia State Police said Thursday night that a high-speed pursuit that began in Chesterfield County had ended with a trooper’s car on fire a…
A man in a wheelchair died after being hit by a vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike early Sunday, Chesterfield County police said.