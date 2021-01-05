Ear tease Jan 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tide’s Smith grabs Heisman TrophyDeVonta Smith is the first wide receiver to win college football’s top award in 29 years. Page B6 0 comments Tags Devonta Smith Heisman Trophy Smith American Football Related to this story Most Popular Govt-and-politics State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, dies from complications of COVID-19 Jan 1, 2021 State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died Friday from complications related to COVID-19, according to his legislative office. Crime News Burglary suspect kills Mechanicsville dental hygienist loved by many. 'She had a way with patients' Dec 29, 2020 A lot of people are a little afraid to go to the dentist, and some are very afraid. But Carla Trost was the kind of hygienist who could put th… Business News 18 commercial properties along two blocks of Sheppard St. in the Museum District sold for $4.7 million Jan 1, 2021 A portfolio of properties along North Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District that have been under the same owner for decades has sold f… Professional Sports Sunday night's NFL game won't be available on Verizon Fios in Richmond. Here's how to watch. Jan 3, 2021 Because of a contract dispute between NBC12 and Verizon Fios, the channel is no longer available to customers of the service in the Richmond area. Richmond Local News 15 years after their murders, the Harvey family's love for the arts continues with grants to local nonprofits Dec 31, 2020 Fifteen years after the murders of the Harvey family in their South Richmond home, their memory still lives on through grants to local nonprofits. State and Regional News More than 450,000 total vaccine doses have been distributed in Va., but barely 20% administered while positivity rate surges Jan 4, 2021 Vaccinations in Virginia continue to lag as the state approaches half a million doses distributed and the percentage of people testing positiv… Richmond Local News Former National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson apologizes for tweet about Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell Dec 31, 2020 Rodney Robinson, a senior adviser for Richmond Public Schools and a former National Teacher of the Year, apologized Thursday for a since-delet… Dining This is what 2020 was like for Richmond restaurant owners – in their own words. Jan 4, 2021 In October 2019, Virginia tourism officials gathered in the dining room of a restaurant in downtown Richmond to launch the state’s newest bran… Richmond Local News Bobby and Melissa Pate were supposed to have a dream wedding; COVID-19 changed their plans and their lives Jan 3, 2021 Bobby Pate couldn’t say much. Two days before he was supposed to marry his sweetheart, Melissa, Bobby was attached to a breathing machine in t… State and Regional News Pending federal execution a relic of a deadly, consequential era in Richmond Dec 30, 2020 Cory Johnson was sentenced to death a generation ago during a murder wave that swept Richmond and the rest of the country, triggering law-and-…