 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ear tease
0 comments

Ear tease

  • 0

Tide’s Smith grabs Heisman Trophy

DeVonta Smith is the first wide receiver to win college football’s top award in 29 years. Page B6

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News