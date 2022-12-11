San Francisco bests Brady, Tampa Bay
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leads 49ers to victory with three TDs in first career start. Page B5
Mondelez International Inc. officially opened its new 450,000-square-foot fulfillment and distribution center in Henrico County. The snack mak…
A Henrico County mother has pleaded no contest to abusing her three young children, who between the three of them tested positive for cocaine,…
It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
A young man in a Santa Claus suit stood in the student section at William & Mary’s Zable Stadium last Saturday for the Tribe’s 54-14 FCS p…
In youth sports, seasons often end not with a tournament but with a pizza party.
"I had no other option but to finish."
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.
A flyer inviting children at B.M. Williams Primary in Chesapeake to “have fun at after-school Satan Club."
A 70-year-old school bus attendant was spit on by a student, and the man’s response amounted to felony child abuse, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Yorktown, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett didn’t immediately have an update on the status of injured junior guard Reece Beekman…
