Ear tease Dec 30, 2020 2 hrs ago Virginia Tech faces going concern againThe Hokies' football program will have to cope with another offseason of player exits. Page B2 Tags Going Concern Virginia Tech Program Company Related to this story Most Popular State and Regional News Two more inmates, one more staff member dies as record number of active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in prisons Dec 26, 2020 Two more inmates and one more staff member have died from COVID-19 in recent days and nearly 7,000 of 24,700 state inmates have now tested pos… Professional Sports Phillips: Ron Rivera said he'd transform Ashburn. With his Dwayne Haskins decision, Ashburn is transforming him. Dec 23, 2020 Rivera had the chance to set the tone for what it means to play on his team. Instead, he threw that opportunity away to chase an 8-8 record and one of the least impressive division titles in recent memory. Crime News Burglary suspect kills Mechanicsville dental hygienist loved by many. 'She had a way with patients' Dec 29, 2020 A lot of people are a little afraid to go to the dentist, and some are very afraid. But Carla Trost was the kind of hygienist who could put th… State and Regional News Former 'Survivor' contestant charged with grand larceny Dec 24, 2020 DANVILLE, Va. — A former contestant on TV's "Survivor" is charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said. State and Regional News UPDATED: Maryland man missing after truck plunges into Chesapeake Bay 22 hrs ago The driver of a truck was missing Tuesday after his vehicle plunged into the Chesapeake Bay from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Richmond Local News Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child Dec 21, 2020 A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accid… Business News Apartments now planned for former West Broad Street hotel property Dec 24, 2020 A former hotel property on West Broad Street in Henrico County won't be redeveloped into another hotel as initially planned. State and Regional News Banned in Virginia starting Jan. 1: Holding a phone while driving Dec 21, 2020 A new law is going into effect on Jan. 1 that prohibits drivers from holding a phone while driving. Business News Northern Virginia will get a taste of gambling when Rosie's opens in January Dec 28, 2020 DUMFRIES — Caesar's Palace it's not, but for the first time Northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreadi… Richmond Local News Virginia surpasses 4,000 cases for third day in a row, more than 11,500 vaccine doses administered since Thursday Dec 25, 2020 Virginia reported 4,078 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day, marking the third day in a row that the state surpassed 4,000 additional cases.