Walker works way into UK lineup
Former Henrico star Jada Walker is starting for Kentucky as a freshman guard. Page B2
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mothe…
Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a …
Three Richmond police detectives responded to Mosby Court two summers ago to assist fellow officers after a man had been shot to death and spo…
The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a …
Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, the only Black Republican in the legislature, said Thursday he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative…
A bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have created an easier path for charter schools to open around the state was shut down Thursda…
The top-selling brand of chewing tobacco in the United States — a brand long associated with Richmond’s tobacco industry — is changing its nam…
A local NAACP activist is accusing Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, of threatening violence against him during a meeting about proposed casino …
Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus, Bridgewater president David W. Bushman said in a statement Tuesday evening.
Virginia Democrats are using their Senate majority to reject significant chunks of the GOP agenda and turn back attempts to undo legislation t…
