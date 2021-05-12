 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early hurricane preparedness can cut down on hassle later in summer
0 comments

Early hurricane preparedness can cut down on hassle later in summer

  • 0

It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week. Why now? Once a storm is on the way, it can already be too late to fully protect a home. Consider checking in with your insurance agent, looking into a flood policy, backing up critical documents and trimming vulnerable trees.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News