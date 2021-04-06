Earth’s axis is tilted 23.4 degrees, causing our yearly cycle of seasons. When the northern hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, summer occurs. At this time, the southern hemisphere is experiencing winter, as it is tilted away from the sun. Six months later, the situation is reversed. In the spring and fall, the sun shines evenly on both hemispheres.

Atmosphere

Earth’s atmosphere is made up of mostly nitrogen and oxygen. It affects climate and weather and shields the planet from the sun’s radiation. Gases in the atmosphere trap heat from the sun and warm the Earth.

The atmosphere also protects us from incoming meteoroids, most of which break up before they can reach the surface.

The atmosphere is divided into layers. From the surface up they are the troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere and exosphere.

Earth’s extremes

Highest elevation

29,035 feet

Mount Everest, located along the Nepal-China border, is the highest mountain above sea level.

Deepest point