Editorial: Buy local this holiday season

Thanksgiving weekend traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. But with the global coronavirus pandemic hovering, how — and where — consumers buy their gifts is yet another challenge during these uncertain times.
There’s an easy solution: buy local.
Small businesses in particular have been dealt a heavy blow by COVID-19. Shutdowns, safety protocols and stay-at-home orders enacted to contain the contagion have altered how we shop — and their bottom lines.
These locally owned businesses need our help, whether it’s a boutique, museum gift shop, bookstore or restaurant. These establishments are owned by — and employ — our friends, family and neighbors.
They pay taxes, and support the community. In turn, they also use local services and institutions, furthering their financial impact, and often offer locally made items you can’t find at a national chain. A robust retail environment pays untold dividends to our regional economic well-being.
When you shop local, approximately $68 out of every $100 stays within the community, according to Retail Merchants — as opposed to $43 out of $100 when you shop at a national chain. As the organization pointed out, “Who you choose to support today determines who will still be around tomorrow.”
The holiday season often is the most important time of the year for retailers. And thanks to technology, it’s easy to shop locally. Many small businesses offer online browsing and purchasing, shipping, delivery or curbside pickup.
You don’t have to don a face mask, slather your hands in sanitizer and socially distance to complete your gift list. You easily can do so from your laptop or smartphone. Take advantage of these options, and help local businesses.
“Remember all the many times over the years that small businesses were asked to support local school athletic teams, church food drives, Scouting and Little League programs, and prizes for your neighborhood kids’ events? Those same businesses today need their loyalty to you returned to them,” Barry N. Moore, president and CEO of the BBB serving Central Virginia, said in a statement. “The best way to help your local businesses is to buy local from those businesses.”
The BBB offers these tips to financially help local businesses:
Buy a gift card.
- “Many small businesses that have had to close or reduce services are offering gift certificates at discounted rates for when they open back up.”
Shop online.
- Local stores might have reduced hours or closed their physical stores, but many still offer an online marketplace.
Take virtual classes.
- Whether it’s yoga, professional training or music lessons, many instructors are offering classes online. Your local studio might be closed, but see whether it’s hosting any digital courses.
Order takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurants or breweries
- . Local eating establishments need us more than ever. At least 30 Richmond-area restaurants have closed for good since the start of the pandemic in March, and more likely are to follow. Local food trucks are another way to show support.
Instead of a refund, take a rain check.
- “If you paid in advance for an event, such as theater or concert tickets, a class or a service, consider taking a credit for the future instead of asking for a refund. These businesses will appreciate not needing to issue so many refunds right now,” the BBB suggests. Or see if you can turn it into a charitable contribution if the business is a nonprofit.
Not surprisingly, stores across the United States saw less foot traffic this past weekend than usual while online purchases continue to soar.
Nationally, about half as many people visited stores on Black Friday as they did last year, according to The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, online spending jumped 22% from a year ago to $9 billion, making it the second-best day ever measured by research firm Adobe Analytics.
So as you’re preparing for the holidays, hunting for cards, finalizing your shopping list, deciding who will receive what and taking stock of your gift wrapping supplies, remember your favorite small businesses.
Buy local. Whether done virtually or in person, it supports the community and strengthens our economy.
Put away the national catalogues and visit your hometown merchants. We all will benefit.
— Pamela Stallsmith