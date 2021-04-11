Editorial: Fake cards hurt efforts to vaccinate

Just as Virginia is trying to limit COVID-19 vaccinations to appointments only, to reduce the crowds and long waits that so many people have complained about, a new menace to orderly immunizations arises: outright cheating through the use of fake appointment cards.
And what’s worse, these fake cards are not just amateur productions, potentially easily recognized; they’re skillfully done and are sold online.
When we first saw a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, we thought it would be simple to imitate — and therefore a potential problem for scheduling and tracking vaccinations. Sometimes it’s not good to be right.
Virginia, meanwhile, recently announced that it would not be serving walk-ins at upcoming vaccination sites. Experiences in Lynchburg and Danville showed that holding open clinics encouraged “vaccine tourism,” attracting people from all over the state and, reportedly, beyond. That meant residents from the districts holding the events were inconvenienced by the crowds or, possibly, shut out from receiving a shot at all.
Open clinics were held with some thought toward making vaccinations easier for low-income residents or those without internet and phone access, along with the required time and technological savvy, to negotiate their way through the sign-up system.
But if walk-in slots were taken by people with the time and ability to find distant clinics and the means to drive to those clinics, then the local residents who perhaps most needed the vaccines might have been prevented from receiving them.
Virginia now says other ways must be found to promote equity by ensuring vaccines are available — and deliverable — to disadvantaged residents.
The commonwealth does not require proof of residency for administering the immunizations — opting for the honor system. That has allowed out-of-staters to obtain shots set aside for Virginians.
From the broadest perspective possible, it doesn’t matter who gets the shots first — as long as vast swaths of Americans are immunized in order to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity would go a long way toward protecting even the medically vulnerable, because the virus simply no longer would be able to rapidly spread through the population. Some scientists and commentators have made exactly this argument.
But it matters on the individual level, if you’re one of the people unable to get vaccinated and one of the unvaccinated people who contracts COVID-19 despite all of your precautions. Then the inability to get immunized becomes very real and very personal.
As long as vaccine doses are limited, this is a legitimate concern. And despite the state opening up to the second phase of immunizations, the limited supply likely will continue to be the case for at least some time.
It’s in this context, then, that news of fraudulent vaccination cards raises such grave concerns. The cards could falsely tell clinic workers that holders properly are signed up for vaccination appointments, when in practical fact they are nothing but walk-ins — precisely at a time when Virginia is trying to move away from walk-ins because of the problems they cause.
And what’s more, these walk-ins posing as people with appointments have gone to deliberate lengths to obtain the faked documents. This is not a simple case of the health department and districts making an error of judgment in holding open clinics; this is a premeditated effort to falsify information and particularly is reprehensible.
Virginia’s Mark Herring and 44 other state attorneys general have called on internet companies, such as Twitter and eBay, to help police this form of fraud.
The companies should monitor posts for offers of fake vaccination cards and promptly take down those sites when discovered, say the attorneys general.
That’s a good plan — but it might not be sufficient. Virginia might have to consider requiring stronger forms of identification before it gives scarce vaccines to these unethical line-jumpers.
— The Daily Progress, Charlottesville