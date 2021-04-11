Editorial: Fake cards hurt efforts to vaccinate

Virginia now says other ways must be found to promote equity by ensuring vaccines are available — and deliverable — to disadvantaged residents.

The commonwealth does not require proof of residency for administering the immunizations — opting for the honor system. That has allowed out-of-staters to obtain shots set aside for Virginians.

From the broadest perspective possible, it doesn’t matter who gets the shots first — as long as vast swaths of Americans are immunized in order to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity would go a long way toward protecting even the medically vulnerable, because the virus simply no longer would be able to rapidly spread through the population. Some scientists and commentators have made exactly this argument.

But it matters on the individual level, if you’re one of the people unable to get vaccinated and one of the unvaccinated people who contracts COVID-19 despite all of your precautions. Then the inability to get immunized becomes very real and very personal.

As long as vaccine doses are limited, this is a legitimate concern. And despite the state opening up to the second phase of immunizations, the limited supply likely will continue to be the case for at least some time.