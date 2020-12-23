Editorial: The time draws near

So it is altogether fitting and proper — altogether right — that Christmas be child-oriented, because it is Child-oriented. Children have a connection of purity with Christ that grows sullied and stretched as we age — as we wander farther from fulfilling the ideals we represented at our birth. We know it. That may be why it gladdens us so much to see children gladdened at Christmas time.

And that may be why the most childish Christmas carols tend to evoke in us the most choking responses: “Away in a Manger,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night.” These are songs we learn as children. They speak of mystery and a child’s wonder. These enduring carols, as T.S. Eliot observed, are telling us of “humility, beauty, and joy, based on a devotion that is at once religious and realistic.”

Realistic. The essence of the Christmas message is that it is realistic to be optimistic, to have hope. That is the message we implicitly know when we gaze upon the manger scene; that is the message we implicitly know when we gaze upon our children: the reality of hope — the word that no matter how grim or dismal one’s condition, that condition is not hopeless. So on Christmas we give, or ought to, in symbolic celebration of God’s having given Christ to us.