Editorial: Week's end wrap up

During the coronavirus pandemic, we hear endless reminders about the need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. We need to follow the example of vampire bats. The mammals know to socially distance themselves when they are ill. A new study shows that when vampire bats feel sick, they keep away from others in their roost, according to sciencedaily.com. “Social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we feel fine, doesn’t feel particularly normal. But when we’re sick, it’s common to withdraw a bit and stay in bed longer because we’re exhausted. And that means we’re likely to have fewer social encounters,” said Simon Ripperger, co-lead author of the study, which was published in October in the journal “Behavioral Ecology.” “That’s the same thing we were observing in this study: In the wild, vampire bats — which are highly social animals — keep their distance when they’re sick or living with sick groupmates. And it can be expected that they reduce the spread of disease as a result.” If vampire bats have the sense to socially distance and stay away from others when they’re sick, so should humans — who should remember to wear a face mask and wash their hands frequently as well.