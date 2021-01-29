Editorial: Week's end wrap up

This past Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp that claimed the lives of more than 1.1 million people during World War II. That represents roughly one-sixth of the 6 million Jews killed as part of the diabolical Final Solution advocated by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany. An estimated one-quarter of those who were killed were children. At the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum — located in central Poland at the site of unspeakable crimes against humanity — this year’s theme focused on the fate of the youngest victims. “Over 200,000 children were murdered in Auschwitz. Completely innocent, good, curious about life, loving their closest ones, trusting children,” Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiski, the museum’s director, said in a statement. “This cannot be justified by any ideology, reckoning or politics.” While most of the children were Jewish, the child victims included Poles, Belarussians, Russians, Ukrainians and Roma. Across the world, most International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations took place online because of the global coronavirus pandemic. In one of the few live events, mourners gathered in Poland’s capital to pay their respects at a memorial in the former Warsaw ghetto, the largest of all the ghettos where European Jews were held in atrocious conditions before being sent to death camps, The Associated Press reported. As German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized in a message, “The greatest danger for all of us begins with forgetting. With no longer remembering what we inflict upon one another when we tolerate anti-Semitism and racism in our midst. … We must remain alert, must identify prejudice and conspiracy theories, and combat them with reason, passion and resolve.” Never forget.
***
Yes, we know you’re tired. Virginia ranks as the 14th most sleep-deprived state in the U.S., according to a new study from RetailMeNot. In Virginia, 38% of adults report that they sleep an average of less than seven hours a night, compared to 36% for all American adults. In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that this level of sleeplessness constituted a public health epidemic. Insufficient sleep is associated with a variety of health issues, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity and depression — not to mention contributing to accidents and poor work or school performance. As the study explained, many facets of modern life contribute to the lack of sleep. Technology is a leading culprit, as people continue to spend more time in front of brightly lit devices that disrupt a body’s natural circadian rhythms. The pandemic certainly is exacerbating this worrisome trend, as people work remotely and keep up with friends and family virtually — not to mention dealing with other COVID-19-related stresses. Get some rest.
***
Virginia’s efforts to prevent death and disease from smoking got a grade of F from the American Lung Association in its annual report of states’ tobacco control policies. The association said that although tobacco sales generate some $416 million in state revenue, Virginia’s spending on tobacco control programs of $10.1 million is just 11% of what the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend, The Daily Press reported. The cost of health care for smoking-related illnesses in Virginia exceeds $3 billion, the association said. Virginia also posted failing grades for limiting secondhand smoke exposure, access to smoking cessation help, its low cigarette taxes, and for not having any measure to limit flavored tobacco products, the “State of Tobacco Control” 2021 report said. The 14% of Virginia adults who smoke is the same as the national average, but the 22.5% of high school students in the state who use tobacco products — primarily vaping devices — is higher than the national level. “The surge in youth vaping combined with the fact that smoking increases the chance of severe COVID-19 symptoms, make it more important than ever for Virginia” to enact proven measures to reduce tobacco use, said Aleks Casper, the lung association’s director of advocacy, per The Daily Press.
***
Valentine’s Day is approaching. More than half of American adults (52%) plan to celebrate the annual day of love, spending an estimated $21.8 billion, according to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Spending will drop from 2020. Nearly three-quarters of those consumers said it’s important to mark Feb. 14 and remember their loved ones because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many don’t plan an evening out. They’ll just enjoy candy, cards and flowers with their special someones. Needless to say, most Valentine’s Day gifts will come from online vendors. Those celebrating plan to plunk down an average of $164.76, down from a record $196.31 this past year — right before the pandemic hit. Amazingly, that’s still the second-highest amount in the survey’s 14-year history.
— Pamela Stallsmith