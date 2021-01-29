Editorial: Week's end wrap up

This past Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp that claimed the lives of more than 1.1 million people during World War II. That represents roughly one-sixth of the 6 million Jews killed as part of the diabolical Final Solution advocated by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany. An estimated one-quarter of those who were killed were children. At the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum — located in central Poland at the site of unspeakable crimes against humanity — this year’s theme focused on the fate of the youngest victims. “Over 200,000 children were murdered in Auschwitz. Completely innocent, good, curious about life, loving their closest ones, trusting children,” Dr. Piotr M. A. Cywiski, the museum’s director, said in a statement. “This cannot be justified by any ideology, reckoning or politics.” While most of the children were Jewish, the child victims included Poles, Belarussians, Russians, Ukrainians and Roma. Across the world, most International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations took place online because of the global coronavirus pandemic. In one of the few live events, mourners gathered in Poland’s capital to pay their respects at a memorial in the former Warsaw ghetto, the largest of all the ghettos where European Jews were held in atrocious conditions before being sent to death camps, The Associated Press reported. As German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized in a message, “The greatest danger for all of us begins with forgetting. With no longer remembering what we inflict upon one another when we tolerate anti-Semitism and racism in our midst. … We must remain alert, must identify prejudice and conspiracy theories, and combat them with reason, passion and resolve.” Never forget.