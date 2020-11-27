Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Sixty-five years ago this Tuesday, Rosa Parks helped spark the civil rights movement when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in segregated Montgomery, Ala. Parks, an African American seamstress, was arrested and fined for her defiant action. Four days later, in response to her arrest, a yearlong bus boycott began. It ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation on public transportation was illegal. To mark the anniversary, GRTC Transit System pays special tribute to Parks. Usually GRTC reserves the first passenger seat on every bus with a commemorative sign in honor of the Dec. 1, 1955, event. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, every seat is needed so riders safely can spread out. This year, every bus’ headlights will stay on “to represent her light,” according to GRTC, and the electronic header signs will rotate special messages honoring Parks.

Dec. 1 also is Giving Tuesday. The global coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on museums, food banks and other nonprofits that depend on donations. Giving Tuesday is the annual day of global generosity that follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, as columnist Marsha Mercer recently explained in the RTD. “Giving Tuesday encourages us to take a breath after days of consuming to reflect on what’s important to us and act on our values,” Mercer wrote. “Charitable giving is more important than ever during the pandemic and recession as nonprofits have suffered a decline in donations and loss of in-person fundraising opportunities.” Americans gave an estimated $511 million online on #GivingTuesday in 2019 — up from $400 million the previous year. The public health crisis forced cultural attractions across the country to close this spring, which financially reverberated through slashed gift shop and ticket sales and canceled school strips and events — all major sources of funding. Across the Richmond region, the number of visitors has dropped 50% or more at local attractions, with prepandemic levels not expected to return until at least late 2021. So open your wallets and support your favorite charities. In this time of giving thanks, it’s also important to give back.