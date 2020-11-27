Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Sixty-five years ago this Tuesday, Rosa Parks helped spark the civil rights movement when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in segregated Montgomery, Ala. Parks, an African American seamstress, was arrested and fined for her defiant action. Four days later, in response to her arrest, a yearlong bus boycott began. It ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation on public transportation was illegal. To mark the anniversary, GRTC Transit System pays special tribute to Parks. Usually GRTC reserves the first passenger seat on every bus with a commemorative sign in honor of the Dec. 1, 1955, event. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, every seat is needed so riders safely can spread out. This year, every bus’ headlights will stay on “to represent her light,” according to GRTC, and the electronic header signs will rotate special messages honoring Parks.
***
Dec. 1 also is Giving Tuesday. The global coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on museums, food banks and other nonprofits that depend on donations. Giving Tuesday is the annual day of global generosity that follows Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, as columnist Marsha Mercer recently explained in the RTD. “Giving Tuesday encourages us to take a breath after days of consuming to reflect on what’s important to us and act on our values,” Mercer wrote. “Charitable giving is more important than ever during the pandemic and recession as nonprofits have suffered a decline in donations and loss of in-person fundraising opportunities.” Americans gave an estimated $511 million online on #GivingTuesday in 2019 — up from $400 million the previous year. The public health crisis forced cultural attractions across the country to close this spring, which financially reverberated through slashed gift shop and ticket sales and canceled school strips and events — all major sources of funding. Across the Richmond region, the number of visitors has dropped 50% or more at local attractions, with prepandemic levels not expected to return until at least late 2021. So open your wallets and support your favorite charities. In this time of giving thanks, it’s also important to give back.
***
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual public wreath-laying ceremonies at state veteran cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk have been canceled during December. However, you still can pay your respects. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) asks that families and members of the public delay their visits until the afternoon of Dec. 20, when the wreath placements are completed. “Because of safety concerns, along with recent restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 persons enacted to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, members of the public will not be able to participate this year in laying memorial wreaths on each veteran’s gravesite,” John Maxwell, VDVS commissioner, said in a statement. All visitors to the Virginia state veterans cemeteries must wear face masks, practice social distancing and adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines, according to the department. The wreaths will remain in place through Jan. 4.
***
COVID-19 continues to take its toll on air travel. However, a bright spot for Richmond International Airport (RIC) emerged on Nov. 20, when more travelers used the airport on a single day than any other since the pandemic struck. “The volume has picked up, but it is still a far cry from a year ago,” airport spokesman Troy Bell told RTD Business Editor Greg Gilligan. For instance, passenger traffic fell 65.2% in October compared with a year ago. That’s not as bad as this spring: In April, it plummeted a whopping 96.4%. Passenger travel was expected to remain busy through Thanksgiving week, despite pleas from public health officials to stay home and avoid spreading contagion. What a difference from this past year. In 2019, a record 26 million passengers and crew passed through U.S. airport screenings in the 11-day period around Thanksgiving, Gilligan reported. Things are so uncertain this year that the industry trade group Airlines for America isn’t even providing a forecast. That’s unsettling.
***
Virginians turned out in record numbers to vote in this year’s election. But they didn’t necessarily cast ballots for listed candidates. In Chesterfield and Hanover counties, voters wrote in a slew of alternative names in the presidential and congressional races. Jesus received 23 votes in Chesterfield, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson garnered two, reports the RTD’s Abby Church. Other familiar political names that popped up included U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the GOP’s 2012 presidential candidate, and Theodore Roosevelt, who served as president more than a century ago. According to the state Board of Elections, Virginia saw a voter turnout of 74.6% — topping the state’s modern high mark of 74% in 2008. The creative write-ins show that voting ultimately is about expressing your views.
— Pamela Stallsmith