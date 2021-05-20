Eight quick tips to prepare for a virtual job fair

Practice your pitch

How you introduce yourself and how you will answer questions will determine whether you land your prospective job or not. Take time to practice your pitch, so you can answer questions without hesitation, present yourself and adequately explain your job interest to wow the recruiters.

Choose a neutral spot

The last thing you want to do is embarrass yourself before the recruiters by appearing unprofessional. You can clean your house and choose a neutral area that is visually appealing and has few interruptions. For example, make sure the room is quiet and there isn’t a lot of clutter behind you. Test out how it looks beforehand!

Research the participating companies

Before you participate in the job fair you should check the companies that interest you. Take a look at their websites, social media accounts, and team members. Jot down some questions that are specific to each company, so you’re prepared to talk with them individually.

Sort out technical issues