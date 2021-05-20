Eight quick tips to prepare for a virtual job fair

Practice your pitch
How you introduce yourself and how you will answer questions will determine whether you land your prospective job or not. Take time to practice your pitch, so you can answer questions without hesitation, present yourself and adequately explain your job interest to wow the recruiters.
Choose a neutral spot
The last thing you want to do is embarrass yourself before the recruiters by appearing unprofessional. You can clean your house and choose a neutral area that is visually appealing and has few interruptions. For example, make sure the room is quiet and there isn’t a lot of clutter behind you. Test out how it looks beforehand!
Research the participating companies
Before you participate in the job fair you should check the companies that interest you. Take a look at their websites, social media accounts, and team members. Jot down some questions that are specific to each company, so you’re prepared to talk with them individually.
Sort out technical issues
A virtual interview relies on a good power supply, a well-functioning computer, and reliable Internet. Check these things before the fair starts. For example, make sure no one in your house is streaming video during the event.
Dress professionally
Companies have usually invested a lot in a virtual job fair and are looking for candidates that show serious interest. This means dressing for the part. Invest in professional clothing that will make you feel and look good.
Create a calendar reminder
Don’t assume you’ll remember on your own! Schedule a calendar reminder so you have time to get set up and relax.
Have your paperwork ready
Prepare your resume in advance to ensure that it has all the necessary skills recruiters are after. Most virtual career fair platforms will ask that you submit a resume ahead of time, but print a hard copy for yourself to refer to during the interviews. It’s also good to tailor your resume for different roles, even if you already had to submit a generic one.
Have a note-taking tool and any reference material
It’s all about being prepared! Have your questions printed out or written down, and make sure you have a note-taking tool close by. During a chat, let your interviewee know you are taking notes. That way they’ll know what you’re doing when you glance down … and they’ll see that you’re engaged and organized.