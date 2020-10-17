Election 2020 and the 1st Congressional District: A Q&A with Rob Wittman

We need to ensure we are adequately addressing growing global threats and continuing the progress we have made in improving military readiness. For example, I continuously have called for our Navy to increase and modernize our ship fleet because China is a growing threat to our nation and we must be prepared for any Pacific confrontations that could arise.

I want to look in the eyes of the parents whose children I appoint to military service academies and tell them I’m doing everything possible to prepare their son or daughter and keep them safe.

Lastly, as the economy continues to open up, we need to support our small businesses and prepare potential employees to fill jobs as they become available. I remain focused on supporting policies that create more jobs, spur growth and innovation, and put more money in the pockets of hard-working Virginians.

One way we do this is by prioritizing workforce development and continuing to promote Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs to better prepare our future workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in a global economy.