Election 2020 and the 1st Congressional District: A Q&A with Rob Wittman

Part of the challenge of serving in Congress is finding consensus amid a diverse set of 435 districts. What issues do you think are most necessary to fight for in your district?
The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare how essential access to broadband is to our 21st-century lives. The scope of the underserved people in our area, and across the country, is staggering. But I am proud to say that since I’ve been in office, we have made great strides and when re-elected, I will continue to push Congress to close the digital divide for rural Americans.
I serve as a co-chair on the bipartisan Rural Broadband Caucus in Congress and we prioritize working together to find commonsense solutions. I’ve helped draft legislation to improve mapping, add more money to fund broadband and hold internet service providers accountable to ensure accurate coverage. I also will continue to work alongside Gov. Ralph Northam to push and strengthen public-private partnerships because they are the best vehicle for expanding broadband access to unserved and underserved Virginians.
Our national defense industry also is incredibly important to the 1st Congressional District and country. As the Republican leader of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, I have the privilege of fighting to give back to these men and women in uniform every day. The Constitution states that providing for the common defense is Congress’ first responsibility.
We need to ensure we are adequately addressing growing global threats and continuing the progress we have made in improving military readiness. For example, I continuously have called for our Navy to increase and modernize our ship fleet because China is a growing threat to our nation and we must be prepared for any Pacific confrontations that could arise.
I want to look in the eyes of the parents whose children I appoint to military service academies and tell them I’m doing everything possible to prepare their son or daughter and keep them safe.
Lastly, as the economy continues to open up, we need to support our small businesses and prepare potential employees to fill jobs as they become available. I remain focused on supporting policies that create more jobs, spur growth and innovation, and put more money in the pockets of hard-working Virginians.
One way we do this is by prioritizing workforce development and continuing to promote Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs to better prepare our future workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in a global economy.
For example, we can better prepare our professionals of tomorrow by increasing access to dual enrollment CTE training courses today so students can work toward credentials while still in high school. By taking less than two years, or sometimes even a few weeks to complete, these qualifications provide a more tangible approach to education and qualify students for well-paying jobs.
COVID-19 has accelerated challenges for families across the commonwealth. How would you grade Congress’ work in helping Americans get through the pandemic? Identify some successes and failures.
It is undeniable: COVID-19 has impacted our health, economy and response systems. Every person, in every level of government, is learning how to best handle the pandemic with new information discovered on a daily basis.
Starting in January, I made it a priority to communicate with you directly, and provide updates from health and medical experts.
I supported this administration’s efforts when it stopped travel to China in February to attempt to slow the spread of the virus. Also, I was a huge proponent of the CARES Act passed by both chambers and signed by the president that kept small businesses and individuals afloat through the Paycheck Protection Program.
It’s my hope that our Democratic-controlled House of Representatives will come to the table to work toward bipartisan solutions on the next pandemic relief bill instead of the multi-trillion-dollar wish list Speaker Nancy Pelosi has offered with the HEROES Act. Even Virginia Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger voted against both versions of this bill as it did not adequately address our nation’s needs while simultaneously including provisions not important to pandemic relief.
With two-year terms and never-ending campaign cycles, members of the Virginia delegation are fortunate to be based near Washington, D.C. How would you budget time spent in D.C. versus home?
I don’t live in Washington during the week. I live in the little town of Montross and I drive home every day to the same home I’ve lived in since 1985 with my wife, Kathryn, of 39 years. On my travels throughout the 1st District, I pass by the school in Hanover where my mom worked as a teacher. I drive past Cople Elementary in Westmoreland County, where Kathryn has taught for 40 years. I pass by our children’s homes where they live with our six grandchildren.
This is my home, and I work hard every day to protect our way of life and make this area an even better place to live, work and raise a family. I know the best ideas for the nation don’t come from those 90-square miles in Washington, D.C., but from the people in the 1st District.
How will you vote for the proposed constitutional amendment about redistricting — “yes” or “no” — and why?
I will be voting “yes” on Constitutional Amendment 1 this year that ushers in true redistricting reform and takes the politics out of the forming of district boundaries.