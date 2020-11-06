Election 2020: World opinion

Editor’s note: Today we offer excerpts of editorials and commentary from around the globe about this week’s election. Content has been edited to conform to American spelling and newspaper style guidelines.
‘We are polarized nations’
The U.S. lesson for Australia is in the polarization. [President Donald] Trump expanded his base, which allowed the Republicans to hold onto the Senate for the time being, and claw back a few seats from the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives. It is the very definition of a gridlocked election result, whatever the final score in the Electoral College that delivers the presidency to [former Vice President Joe] Biden.
Trump’s arrival in 2016 was viewed as an aberration, an outsider shock to a complacent political system. The United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union earlier that year was framed in the same way, as a political revolution which the pundits and the polls did not see coming.
The fear in like-minded democracies such as ours was that nativism was on the rise. What we have seen instead are echoes of the original gridlock.
The fault lines that Trump and Brexit revealed, and which Trump reinforced this week, have been replicated across Australia, Canada and New Zealand, but in a more muted form. It’s the same divide wherever you look: cities versus regions, men versus women, young versus old, migrant versus local born, cosmopolitan versus parochial. …
George Megalogenis.
Sydney Morning Herald, Australia.U.S. will be a house divided
This election might result in the worst of all worlds — a weak and disunited States of America. No matter who wins, [President Donald] Trump or [former Vice President Joe] Biden will serve for only four years in the White House, meaning he will be [a] lame duck quite early into [his] term. The Democrats will control the lower house but the Senate will be evenly divided. The judiciary is firmly on the right. All this means the next U.S. president will be hemmed in by other arms of government, especially when bipartisanship is all but dead. Trump has signaled his second term will be about settling scores more than realizing a national vision. The U.S. will be a house divided with a leader seen as illegitimate by half his people, no matter who wins.
The Hindustan Times.
New Delhi, India.‘Divided down the middle’
Rarely have a few thousand votes in a handful of places mattered so much to so many. America — and the world — spent much of Thursday hanging once again on every twist of the long vote-counting battle between [President] Donald Trump and [former Vice President] Joe Biden in the remaining battlegrounds. When it finally comes, the verdict will nevertheless be decisive. One of these two utterly different political leaders will become the United States president until 2025. History will be shaped by both the result and the aftermath. …
In most respects, the 2020 U.S. election has proved less of a watershed. In the American system, voting at state level is often almost as important as the presidential contest. State elections, which choose members of the U.S. Congress as well as of state legislatures, shape much of what a president can do at home. They provide a homeland context for the president’s actions on the world stage, too. They define how far the presidential writ will run. Here, the verdict this week was almost the opposite of decisive. In some ways, it seems like a vote in favor of gridlock.
Tuesday confirmed America is a country divided down the middle. These divides are at their most glaring in the Trump-Biden battle. This week, though, voters clearly drew back from handing all the power to one side of the divide. Republicans seem likely to keep control of the Senate, despite some losses. Similarly, Democrats survived setbacks to keep their grip in the House of Representatives. Many on both sides will interpret this as a mandate to fight every issue every inch of the way, with no concessions. A minority might see it as an ultimatum from the voters for the two sides to compromise and cut deals. This seems deeply unlikely. …
The Guardian.
United Kingdom.Election a referendum on U.S.
This election was a referendum on what sort of country America wants to be: the world’s leading democracy, which — however flawed and imperfect — is a beacon to people around the world; or a failing democracy, and a budding failed state, led by a man who questions and undermines all that is best in America.
In Canada, a perennial end-of-election standard is the concession speech. Regardless of party, it almost always includes a moment where the losing candidate says, with regret but without reservation, that the people have spoken. His supporters groan, but he presses on, reciting the mantra that in a democracy, the voters get the final word. It normally sounds perfunctory and pointless, since going along with the result of a vote is a foundational democratic value and the bare democratic minimum.
… How is this election supposed to end? With all outstanding ballots counted over the coming days, according to the law; the candidate whose vote totals translate into the greatest number of Electoral College votes declared the winner; the loser accepting the result; and a president sworn into office on Jan. 20.
The re-election of [President Donald] Trump would be bad for America, and the world. But an election result contested by Trump and the Republican Party, in ways that spark violence or question democracy and legality, might be worse. On Tuesday night, both unhappy outcomes were very much in play.
Even if Mr. Biden wins, this has not been America’s finest hour.
The Globe and Mail.
Toronto, Canada.‘The looming battle of attrition’
Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House demonstrated the vast powers that reside in the office of an American president. His successor’s presidency risks showing the very opposite: that a head of state contending with a hostile Senate and a divided ruling party can quickly run up against the limits of his authority.
The scenario is not yet set in stone. A late surge in key Senate races could yet tip the chamber towards a Democratic majority. But if, as seems more likely, the upper house remains in the control of Republicans, a President Joe Biden would assume power in January knowing that progress on any of his flagship domestic reform policies would be liable to get bogged down in a grinding battle of parliamentary attrition. The Republicans would be in a position to block Supreme Court appointments; increasing the size of the court would be off the agenda entirely.
The effective running of the U.S. government presupposes a certain good faith and a spirit of compromise between the presidency and the Houses of Congress, but the current mood of zero-sum partisanship has produced such a toxic atmosphere that enacting far-reaching domestic reforms appears all but impossible when the presidency and Senate are controlled by rival parties. In this climate, it’s not hard to envisage the sort of gridlock that would make the country look close to ungovernable.
The split could stymie Biden in other ways. A hostile Senate could use its influence over cabinet appointments to shape the Biden administration in ways it finds more amenable. If that meant keeping leading voices of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing out of key posts, and driving the president’s agenda toward the center, the fissures within the party, smoothed over in the past year by the need for unity during the Biden presidential campaign, would inevitably resurface. …
Winning the presidency would be a supreme achievement for Joe Biden, but he might soon find that winning power was more straightforward than exercising it.
The Irish Times.
Dublin, Ireland.
