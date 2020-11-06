Election 2020: World opinion

In most respects, the 2020 U.S. election has proved less of a watershed. In the American system, voting at state level is often almost as important as the presidential contest. State elections, which choose members of the U.S. Congress as well as of state legislatures, shape much of what a president can do at home. They provide a homeland context for the president’s actions on the world stage, too. They define how far the presidential writ will run. Here, the verdict this week was almost the opposite of decisive. In some ways, it seems like a vote in favor of gridlock.

Tuesday confirmed America is a country divided down the middle. These divides are at their most glaring in the Trump-Biden battle. This week, though, voters clearly drew back from handing all the power to one side of the divide. Republicans seem likely to keep control of the Senate, despite some losses. Similarly, Democrats survived setbacks to keep their grip in the House of Representatives. Many on both sides will interpret this as a mandate to fight every issue every inch of the way, with no concessions. A minority might see it as an ultimatum from the voters for the two sides to compromise and cut deals. This seems deeply unlikely. …

The Guardian.

United Kingdom.Election a referendum on U.S.