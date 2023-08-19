ELIADES, Ruthan Wirman, died peacefully on August 7, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Ruthan was born in Stafford County, Virginia, on January 19, 1941, to John and Lenora Christy. At an early age, Ruthan was a gifted pianist and frequently played at local churches. After graduating from high school, Ruthan matriculated to RPI, the precursor to VCU, to study music. Ruthan was a rare coloratura soprano. While at RPI, Ruthan married the love of her life, Nelson Wirman. Nelson was an aeronautical engineer with NASA and after he was offered a position in Florida, a new and exciting chapter began for the newlyweds. After moving to Winter Park, Florida, Ruthan enrolled and graduated from Rollins College with a major in music. She and Nelson subsequently moved to Cocoa, Florida, where they had two beautiful daughters and built a wonderful life together. While in Cocoa, Ruthan made indelible contributions to the lives of many and to the community. She was president of the Junior League of Cocoa, chairperson of the Cocoa Art Show, board member of the Opera Arts Association of Brevard, vice president of the Brevard Museum, and she devoted countless other hours to church and community. Ruthan was also a wonderful hostess at her lovely home for many NASA officials and local politicians. After Nelson accepted a promotion in Washington, D.C., life took an unexpected turn, and he became ill and died. Ruthan grieved deeply but never complained, which was another one of her endearing traits. She took care of her daughters and began a new career on Capitol Hill, first working for Bill Nelson and then Bernie Sanders. After many years of being alone, Ruthan met her second husband, Homer Eliades. After marrying Homer, she moved to Hopewell where Homer practiced law. Ruthan fell in love with her new life with Homer and she embraced Hopewell and all the new friends that she made there. Ruthan was active in the community and church and was involved with many causes including the Historic Hopewell Foundation, raising money for the new library and renovating the Beacon Theatre. Some of her dearest friends were made in Hopewell and she cherished those friendships. Ruthan left a lasting legacy. She lived a life grounded in faith, love of family and service to others. Ruthan will be remembered for her beauty, style, grace, integrity, musical talent and generosity of spirit. Ruthan is survived by her daughters, Christy Lantz (Michael) and Whitney Wirman; her grandchildren, Alex and Addie Eliades, and Nelson and Boone Snyder; her siblings, Millie Hollis and Milton Christy; and her beloved nieces and nephew. A private family funeral will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.