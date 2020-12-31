Elk fed amid concern about spread of chronic wasting disease

“Now, our reality is here,” Colligan said. “I think it’s reckless to start with the position that ‘We’re not going to change anything with feedgrounds in the immediate future.’ ”

Around North America, wildlife managers are grappling with how to respond to an always-fatal disease that persists in the environment outside of animal hosts and, in places, is causing deer and elk populations to decline. For years, Wyoming has been viewed by other states as the do-nothing control for CWD because the Equality State’s wildlife officials were monitoring the prion disease’s spread but not doing much more. Continuing a passive response to see what’s going to happen at the feedgrounds is untenable in the eyes of Colligan, a former Game and Fish employee and disease specialist.

“I think to do that on elk feedgrounds has a potential for disaster,” he said. “Our economy and identity in western Wyoming is associated with elk populations. Just to do nothing in light of this discovery shouldn’t be an option.”

Elk managers do have some insight into what’s likely to come for the seven feedground-dependent herds that dwell in Teton, Sublette and Lincoln counties.