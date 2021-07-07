 Skip to main content
Elsa replaces destructive 'E' storms of the past
Elsa and Julian are new names on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane list. Elsa replaced Erika, a tropical storm that caused deadly flooding in Dominica in 2015. This list debuted in 1979 with Elena as the “E” storm, which was retired for a Gulf Coast strike in 1985.

