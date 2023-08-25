■ The Edmonton Oilers re-signed defenseman Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract worth $7.8 million. Bouchard, 23, had eight goals and 32 assists in 82 games for the Oilers last season and followed that up with four goals and 13 assists in the playoffs. His 17 points led all defensemen in the playoffs despite the Oilers exiting in the second round.
■ Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey will miss the remainder of the season with a left hand injury. Coffey, who has started in 31 games, was averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in her seventh season.