■ Todd White took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole and never trailed the rest of the way in a 4-and-3 victory over Joey Flanagan to win the U.S. Senior Amateur in Truckee, Calif., for his second USGA title.
■ American midfielder Gio Reyna sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18. Reyna, who also plays for Borussia Dortmund, has resumed on-field training. Reyna has not played in a match since the game against Canada.