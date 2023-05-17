■Marlene Hagge-Vossler,a Hall of Fame player and the last surviving founder of the LPGA Tour, died Tuesday morning at 89. Mrs. Hagge-Vossler won 26 times on the LPGA Tour, including the 1952 LPGA Championship, and she was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. She was 15-year-oldMarlene Bauerwhen she joined 12 other women — includingBabe Didrikson Zaharias,Louise Suggs,Patty Bergand her older sister,Alice —in signing incorporation papers in 1950 for the fledgling LPGA Tour. 