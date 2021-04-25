Energy company unveils plans for solar farm near Smith Mountain Lake

An Israel-based renewable energy company is proposing what could become the first utility-scale solar project in the Roanoke Valley.

Officials with Energix US will hold a virtual community meeting Monday to share details about a solar farm they hope to build on private land near Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County.

While solar energy is flourishing in Virginia, growth has been slower in the western part of the state.

When it comes to large solar installations, “you typically want to find land that is flat and open,” said David Murray, executive director of the Chesapeake Solar & Storage Association, the trade group for Virginia’s solar industry.

The mountainous area of Southwest Virginia also has a relatively low level of solar irradiation, caused by weather patterns and cloud cover, which Murray said can make it challenging for developers. But there are opportunities, as shown by the first public proposal for a solar farm in the Roanoke Valley. Energix plans to build solar panels on about half of a 220-acre parcel of wooded and open land in the Westlake community.

Dubbed Westlake Solar, the project would be just south of state Route 122, about 2 miles west of Bridgewater Plaza.