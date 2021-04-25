Energy company unveils plans for solar farm near Smith Mountain Lake

An Israel-based renewable energy company is proposing what could become the first utility-scale solar project in the Roanoke Valley.
Officials with Energix US will hold a virtual community meeting Monday to share details about a solar farm they hope to build on private land near Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County.
While solar energy is flourishing in Virginia, growth has been slower in the western part of the state.
When it comes to large solar installations, “you typically want to find land that is flat and open,” said David Murray, executive director of the Chesapeake Solar & Storage Association, the trade group for Virginia’s solar industry.
The mountainous area of Southwest Virginia also has a relatively low level of solar irradiation, caused by weather patterns and cloud cover, which Murray said can make it challenging for developers. But there are opportunities, as shown by the first public proposal for a solar farm in the Roanoke Valley. Energix plans to build solar panels on about half of a 220-acre parcel of wooded and open land in the Westlake community.
Dubbed Westlake Solar, the project would be just south of state Route 122, about 2 miles west of Bridgewater Plaza.
An array of photovoltaic panels would have trackers that move with the sun, reducing the potential for glare when viewed from the ground, the company says. Landscaping and vegetation buffers are planned to screen its view from neighboring properties.
The project requires a conditional-use permit from Franklin County. The Planning Commission is expected to get the case in June or July, and will make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.
Assuming that local approval is granted, the solar farm would then need to obtain a permit from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Construction could begin in 2022, according to Yarden Golan, a spokesman for Energix.
Energix, an Arlington subsidiary of Energix-Renewable Energies of Israel, has three projects in operation in Virginia, six under construction and more in the development phase, Golan said.
The company’s involvement in Virginia began in 2017, well before policies and laws like the Virginia Clean Economy Act encouraged the greater use of renewable energy.
When completed, the solar farm would generate 20 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power about 2,400 homes. Although it’s too early to say who would buy the electricity, Energix typically sells its power to a local utility, Golan said.
