 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enjoy the break from summer heat while it lasts
0 Comments

Enjoy the break from summer heat while it lasts

  • 0

Below-normal temperatures and comfortably dry air will depart Richmond by the weekend. This May sensation is unlikely to return soon. Typical heat and humidity will take hold as June turns to July. In the past decade, only three July days had a low in the 50s.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News