Enjoy the break from summer heat while it lasts

Below-normal temperatures and comfortably dry air will depart Richmond by the weekend. This May sensation is unlikely to return soon. Typical heat and humidity will take hold as June turns to July. In the past decade, only three July days had a low in the 50s.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
