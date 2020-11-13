100-year old magnolia trees removed at Virginia Museum of History & Culture, neighbors express sadness and concern

“This is the single biggest investment we’ve ever made to our landscaping and it will be beautiful,” Bosket said. A PDF of the new landscape plan can be viewed online with this story.

Bosket said the museum communicated their plans to the neighbors, provided presentations to the Museum District Association in the spring and summer and hosted a virtual town hall meeting.

But not everyone in the neighborhood got the memo.

Like Hamilton, who is a member of the Museum District Association.

“Everyone on my block has been asking: what’s going on over there? People really care about those trees,” she said. “I’m so relieved to hear that they will be replanting the magnolias.”

Green space is limited in the Museum District. Byrd Park is located nearby and the median strip of Monument Avenue is used as a park, but for years, Richmonders have used the green space at the museum as a mini-public park, which is why its so important to its neighbors. Bosket said the new green space will still be open and available to the public.

"Our goal is to build a campus that is more welcoming and usable for our community and our neighbors," Bosket said.