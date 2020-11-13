100-year old magnolia trees removed at Virginia Museum of History & Culture, neighbors express sadness and concern

The magnolia trees behind the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in the Museum District have been providing shade and sanctuary for more than a century. Richmonders have played there, proposed there and picnicked under their glossy leaves, according to social media posts.
That’s why some neighbors expressed shock and concern last week when nearly 40 of the 100-year old magnolia trees were cut down.
“I heard the buzzing of the chainsaws and I went over there to check it out. They were falling like matchsticks. They were just coming down: boom, boom, boom,” Jane Hamilton, a neighbor on nearby Kensington Avenue said. “I was shocked and saddened. I didn’t know what was going on.”
The tree removal is part of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s $30 million expansion and renovation project which started in October. The museum is changing the layout of its complex, expanding the parking lot and moving its green space from the center of the parking lot to be adjacent to the museum where they hope it will get more active use.
The new green space will have seating, lighting, landscaping and will feature a grand staircase leading up to the museum's new second story terrace.
The plan posed a problem with the magnolia trees, complicated by their old age.
A Southern magnolia has a typical life span of 80 to 120 years. The magnolias behind the museum were originally planted in the early 1900s. Over the past decade, according to Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the museum, the magnolias have been failing. Many had already fallen and many had to be removed due to core rot and weakness.
After consulting with tree and horticulture professionals, the museum learned that the trees had been planted too close together, making it very difficult and impractical to move them. Some of the trees were interwoven and one-sided with the majority of branches on one side of the tree.
“We made the difficult decision to proactively remove most of the trees and renew the tree perimeter in a safe and sustainable way,” Bosket said. “We left a large grove of magnolias -- about 20 -- along Kensington Avenue where the risk to people and property is a little less and removed all others.”
The trees will be replaced with magnolias of the same variety. More than 40 trees have been ordered to be planted this spring. The new trees will be approximately 10 years old and at least 12-16 feet tall. In contrast, the trees that were removed were roughly 60 feet tall.
The museum will also plant 7 oak trees to fill the empty sidewalk wells along Sheppard Street and Kensington Avenue. In addition, they will plant 23 new cherry blossom trees, 32 crape myrtles, 12 black gum trees, 3 elm trees, 3 maple trees, dozens and dozens of perennials flowers, and 600 boxwoods. The total budget for the project is roughly $1 million.
“This is the single biggest investment we’ve ever made to our landscaping and it will be beautiful,” Bosket said. A PDF of the new landscape plan can be viewed online with this story.
Bosket said the museum communicated their plans to the neighbors, provided presentations to the Museum District Association in the spring and summer and hosted a virtual town hall meeting.
But not everyone in the neighborhood got the memo.
Like Hamilton, who is a member of the Museum District Association.
“Everyone on my block has been asking: what’s going on over there? People really care about those trees,” she said. “I’m so relieved to hear that they will be replanting the magnolias.”
Green space is limited in the Museum District. Byrd Park is located nearby and the median strip of Monument Avenue is used as a park, but for years, Richmonders have used the green space at the museum as a mini-public park, which is why its so important to its neighbors. Bosket said the new green space will still be open and available to the public.
"Our goal is to build a campus that is more welcoming and usable for our community and our neighbors," Bosket said.
This isn't the first time the museum has received criticism for making changes. Earlier this year, over 1,000 people signed an online petition asking the museum to move its War Horse statue back to Arthur Ashe Boulevard after it was moved to the main entrance in spring 2019. Those efforts have since gone quiet.
It's also not the first time Richmonders have expressed concern the loss of trees. In 2016, protestors opposed removing a 35-year-old live oak tree for the statue of Maggie Walker statue on Broad Street in downtown Richmond. The tree was ultimately removed.
The replanting of the magnolias will be mostly done early next spring and the parking lot will re-open. More finishing touches and plants will be added to the green space throughout the project with the entire renovation wrapping up in early 2022.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran