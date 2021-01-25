12 puppies from Virginia rescues to compete in this year's Puppy Bowl

In a year of dark news and even darker headlines, it seems like we can always count on one fluffy, feel-good spot in February: Richmond puppies competing in the Puppy Bowl.
This year, Milky Way, a puppy from Mechanicsville, will be featured on the Puppy Bowl. She was adopted by Erin Kennedy in Mechanicsville from Operation Paws for Homes and renamed Alabama. Described as a "total squish ball" by new owner, she will be playing for Team Fluff.
The Puppy Bowl brings together 70 puppies from 22 shelters across the country to compete as Team Fluff and Team Ruff in a mini-plastic glass stadium. The point: to showcase rescue dogs and help them get adopted.
In addition to Milky Way, 11 other dogs from Virginia rescues will be participating in the Puppy Bowl. Six other dogs from Operation Paws for Homes with foster homes in Virginia will be playing in the Puppy Bowl. And five dogs from Green Dogs Unleashed in Fluvanna County will be featured.
Puppies from the Richmond area and Virginia have appeared on the Puppy Bowl for the past few years. Once a shelter has provided a puppy for the show, Animal Planet often reaches out again and again.
Operation Paws for Homes is devoted to the rescue, rehabilitation and placement of dogs and cats that have overcome great odds. The animals are rescued from overcrowded high-kill shelters in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. They rely on foster families to care for their rescue animals, and also partner with boarding facilities.
Green Dogs Unleased is a rescue group in Fluvanna County focused on rescuing and training special-needs animals to work as therapy dogs or for general adoption.
All of the puppies participating in the Puppy Bowl from Virginia have been adopted. But Operation Paws for Homes will have puppies available for adoption soon.
Milky Way and Comet, another puppy from Operation Paws for Homes playing in this year's Puppy Bowl, will be hosting a watch party, along with their owners, at River City Roll on Feb. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. The socially-distanced party will have a football themed doggie park for the pups, drink specials, raffle prizes, and merchandise to raise funds for Operation Paws for Homes. Reservations for a spot on Tommie's Patio can be made at rivercityroll.com.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story misidentified the locality where some of the puppies currently live.
