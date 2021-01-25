12 puppies from Virginia rescues to compete in this year's Puppy Bowl

In a year of dark news and even darker headlines, it seems like we can always count on one fluffy, feel-good spot in February: Richmond puppies competing in the Puppy Bowl.

This year, Milky Way, a puppy from Mechanicsville, will be featured on the Puppy Bowl. She was adopted by Erin Kennedy in Mechanicsville from Operation Paws for Homes and renamed Alabama. Described as a "total squish ball" by new owner, she will be playing for Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl brings together 70 puppies from 22 shelters across the country to compete as Team Fluff and Team Ruff in a mini-plastic glass stadium. The point: to showcase rescue dogs and help them get adopted.

In addition to Milky Way, 11 other dogs from Virginia rescues will be participating in the Puppy Bowl. Six other dogs from Operation Paws for Homes with foster homes in Virginia will be playing in the Puppy Bowl. And five dogs from Green Dogs Unleashed in Fluvanna County will be featured.

Puppies from the Richmond area and Virginia have appeared on the Puppy Bowl for the past few years. Once a shelter has provided a puppy for the show, Animal Planet often reaches out again and again.