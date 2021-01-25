12 Richmond-area puppies to compete in this year's Puppy Bowl

In a year of dark news and even darker headlines, it seems like we can always count on one fluffy, feel-good spot in February: Richmond puppies on the Puppy Bowl.
This year, 12 puppies from the Richmond area will be competing in the Puppy Bowl.
Comet, a terrier mix, Tina, a chihuahua mix, Bananaberry, a cattle dog mix, Michael, a lab mix, Mary Anne, a boxer mix, Milky Way, a terrier mix, and Dwight, a lab mix, all from Operation Paws will be participating.
Chunky Monkey, a chow mix, Marshall, a Boston terrier, Fletcher, a terrier mix, Hank, a Dalmatian mix, and Theodore, a Great Pyrenees mix, from Green Dogs Unleashed will also be taking the field.
Modeled on football’s Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl brings together 70 puppies from 22 shelters across the country to compete as Team Fluff and Team Ruff in a mini-plastic-glass stadium. The point: to showcase rescue dogs and help them get adopted.
Puppies from the Richmond area have appeared on the Puppy Bowl for the past few years. Once a shelter has provided a puppy for the show, Animal Planet often reaches out again and again.
Operation Paws for Homes is devoted to the rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of dogs and cats who have overcome great odds. The animals are rescued from overcrowded high kill shelters in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. They rely on foster families to care for their rescue animals, and also partner with boarding facilities.
Green Dogs Unleased is a rescue group in Fluvanna County focused on rescuing and training special needs animals to work as therapy dogs or for general adoption.
All of the puppies participating in the Puppy Bowl from Richmond have been adopted. But Operation Paws for Homes will have puppies available for adoption soon.
While Richmond does have one of the highest pup counts on this year's Puppy Bowl, the New York City metropolitan area has the highest representation with 33 puppies, as that number includes the five boroughs of New York as well as its surrounding suburbs including Westchester and two cities in Connecticut.
