16-year-old from Prince George called 'a star in the making' by Simon Cowell, proceeds to semi-finals on 'America's Got Talent'

Aidan Bryant, a 16-year old from Prince George who taught himself how to become an aerialist with YouTube, bed sheets and a tree in the family garden, has won over judge Simon Cowell and progressed to the semi-finals on “America’s Got Talent.”
The rising Prince George High School junior has spent the past two weeks with his mom in Los Angeles, working on new routines to impress the celebrity judges and soaring 20 feet in the air while performing flips and twists.
“It was awesome,” Bryant said of his performance last week that won him a spot in the semi-finals. “I like being on stage. I feel very comfortable.”
Last week, judge Simon Cowell called the Prince George native a “star in the making,” the show to beat and the best live performance he’d seen all season.
“It feels pretty amazing to have Simon in my corner,” Bryant said.
Next up, Bryant will appear on “America’s Got Talent” next Tuesday where he will be competing against 20 other semi-finalists over two episodes to win the one million dollar grand prize and a residency at The Luxor in Las Vegas.
Before heading to Los Angeles for filming, Bryant has been busy practicing in his backyard all summer to get ready for the reality competition. To escape the Virginia heat, he often practiced in the middle of the night to work on new tricks, according to his mom who would help hoist him on his rig with the family’s riding lawn mower.
At last week’s show, his mom Pam Bennett said, “My heart was racing. There were butterflies in my stomach. I was just praying for his routine and that he wouldn’t fall. He did some pretty complicated stunts. He makes it look easy, but it’s really not.”
While “America’s Got Talent” has featured aerialists before, Bryant is the first that is completely self-taught and has only been doing aerial for two years.
His latest routine used straps, a new technique that he taught himself and proved tricky, transitioning from move to move.
“My straps got tangled. [Judge] Howie Mandel made a comment about it. That’s what took so long for the transitions,” Bryant said. “The straps kill your shoulders and take a lot of energy. Everything was difficult and new for me.”
The other judges didn’t notice anything and Simon Cowell said he could picture the 16-year-old in a show in Vegas. Which is Bryant’s dream for the future – and part of the grand prize for “America’s Got Talent.”
Bryant is on social media at @aidanb.ryant on TikTok and Instagram and aidan.bryant.988 on Facebook.
For now, Bryant is continuing to work on a new routine, trying out new tricks and throwing out others, while preparing for the semi-finals.
“His routine is a lot more complicated now and has to be done on a certain rig to practice,” his mom said.
Bryant is set to be a rising junior in Prince George, although if he proceeds to the “AGT” finals on Sept. 14, he won’t start school on time, which would be fine by him.
“I hope that I keep continuing in the competition. It’s awesome to perform. I love getting through to the next round. The feeling, it’s like, ‘I made it,’” Bryant said.
