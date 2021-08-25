16-year-old from Prince George called 'a star in the making' by Simon Cowell, proceeds to semi-finals on 'America's Got Talent'

At last week’s show, his mom Pam Bennett said, “My heart was racing. There were butterflies in my stomach. I was just praying for his routine and that he wouldn’t fall. He did some pretty complicated stunts. He makes it look easy, but it’s really not.”

While “America’s Got Talent” has featured aerialists before, Bryant is the first that is completely self-taught and has only been doing aerial for two years.

His latest routine used straps, a new technique that he taught himself and proved tricky, transitioning from move to move.

“My straps got tangled. [Judge] Howie Mandel made a comment about it. That’s what took so long for the transitions,” Bryant said. “The straps kill your shoulders and take a lot of energy. Everything was difficult and new for me.”

The other judges didn’t notice anything and Simon Cowell said he could picture the 16-year-old in a show in Vegas. Which is Bryant’s dream for the future – and part of the grand prize for “America’s Got Talent.”

Bryant is on social media at @aidanb.ryant on TikTok and Instagram and aidan.bryant.988 on Facebook.

For now, Bryant is continuing to work on a new routine, trying out new tricks and throwing out others, while preparing for the semi-finals.