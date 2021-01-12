17-year-old former Richmond student and ballet dancer Sam Merkle featured on Disney +’s new “On Pointe” docu-series

Living in New York “was obviously a huge change from living in Richmond and living with my family. But I loved it,” Sam said. “I knew what I was doing was necessary to pursue the goals and dreams that I had. It was something that I really enjoyed doing. I loved being in New York and experiencing all of these things. It was a great time for me.”

“On Pointe” began filming in 2019 and aimed to follow students at SAB for a full calendar year, although production was cut short in early 2020 when COVID hit and the school was required to shut down.

“The docu-series follows us as we train, rehearse and deal with injuries,” Sam said. He broke his foot early in the filming and spent a big portion of the series working on recovery. The series also followed him home to Richmond to film with his family.

In March of last year, SAB shut down and Sam was forced to return home, where he attended school and classes via Zoom. In November, it reopened for a few weeks before shutting down again.

Now, Sam is still in Richmond, attending his SAB classes via Zoom and waiting for the time when he can return to New York and, hopefully, finish his training in person.