1975 Richmond spelling bee champ, now a research editor, has ‘rich memories’ of competing in the National Spelling Bee

In 1975, Brian Throckmorton was a 14-year-old eighth-grader at St. Bridget Catholic School in Richmond when he earned a seat in the 48th annual Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee by winning the first regional spelling bee sponsored by The Richmond News Leader, which was merged into the Richmond Times-Dispatch 30 years ago.

Today, Throckmorton lives in Lexington, Ky., where he works as a research editor for the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission.

“My time in the National Spelling Bee, and on the path to the nationals, provided so many rich memories,” he said.

The Times-Dispatch’s 2022 regional bee will be held on March 26, and the winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held the week of Memorial Day at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. Actor LeVar Burton will serve as host of the national semifinals on June 1 and the finals on June 2, both to be televised on Ion and Bounce. The national bee is expected to draw more than 200 contestants.

Throckmorton said competing in the News Leader spelling bee was the first time he’d been on TV; his photo and story were on the front page of the News Leader multiple times. As the regional champ, he won $1,000 and a trophy cup, which now sits in his office and provides a handy place to hang his COVID mask.

The News Leader also paid for his family to go to Washington, D.C. The final bill, tucked into a scrapbook his mother meticulously kept, shows the family was reimbursed $67 a night to stay in the grand old Mayflower Hotel, where the bee was headquartered. That, with daily meals, amounted to $523.93 for the week. They were also reimbursed $334 for spelling bee activities and sightseeing trips.

Throckmorton recalls going with the other spellers to George Washington’s home in Mount Vernon and taking a VIP tour of the White House, where first lady Betty Ford came out on a balcony overlooking the Rose Garden to greet the entourage.

At the National Spelling Bee, he also met a celebrity for the first time. Will Geer, the actor who played Grandpa Walton on the popular 1970s TV show “The Waltons,” was there to film a TV special on the National Spelling Bee.

Throckmorton also has fond memories of dining at Sholl’s Colonial Cafeteria, an inexpensive eatery near the hotel that was popular with bee families. Years later, while working in Washington, he’d visit Sholl’s weekly so he could once again enjoy some of his favorite fare, including liver and onions, stewed prunes, and custard.

Throckmorton said he’d prepared for the spelling bee by studying a drugstore dictionary, focusing first on the “difficult letters,” like J, Q, X and Z.

He correctly spelled “erode,” “avocado,” “sylph,” “hypochondriac,” “facetious,” “haboob,” “tungsten,” “grouse,” “posh” and “grovel” before tripping on “dipsomania,” which refers to an uncontrollable craving for alcoholic liquors. He spelled it d-y-p-s-o-m-a-n-i-a. He placed 18th out of 79 contestants and won $75 in prize money.

The 1975 winner was Hugh Tosteson Garcia of Puerto Rico — the first contestant from outside the 50 states to win the National Spelling Bee. Tosteson received $1,000, a trophy and a ruby-and-gold pin.

Throckmorton said competing in the National Spelling Bee left him with much more than a good vocabulary.

Growing up in the 1960s and ’70s, “I was book smart, and I was always one of the top two or three contenders to be the ‘weird kid’ in the class,” Throckmorton said. Add to that the fact that he’d known he was gay since kindergarten, and adolescence was, at times, challenging.

“I learned a lot of the wrong lessons from being smart,” he said, adding that it took him “way too long” to know that people weren’t always grateful to have their grammar or spelling publicly corrected.

At the National Spelling Bee, Throckmorton found himself hanging out in the lobby of the Mayflower Hotel and having elevator races with the other contestants.

“Our parents kind of stepped back and let us run around and socialize — be on our own in the hotel. It was probably the first time that I had met a bunch of new people and it worked. Everyone was funny and bright, fun to be with.”

Throckmorton went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Kentucky.

He worked for the American Society for Microbiology in the Washington area and has been a copy editor at the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky.; The Mercury News in San Jose, Calif.; and the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky.

Since 2011, he’s been a research editor for the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission. He edits reports prepared for legislators on topics that may be the focus of new laws.

“So far,” he quipped, “none of those topics has been ‘dipsomania.’”