2300 Wistar Court

Frank Hudak, 78, -- known as Mr. Christmas in his brightly lit suit and white beard -- is celebrating over 45 years of Christmas lights and has reached over 100,000 lights.
He raises money for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and has raised $135,000 for the home over the years.
His home, "The Christmas House," takes four miles of wiring. The twinkling and blinking is achieved via miniature variable computer circuits. This year, visitors will find over 100,000 lights in the display and over 100 illuminated figures.
Many items such as the stable, guardhouse, church, candy canes and multi-colored star are created in the Hudak’s own workshop.
Visitors can tune in to radio FM 107.7 when driving by.
Frank started lighting up his Richmond home in homage to the Christmas lights that are common in his hometown of Philadelphia. His first Christmas display in 1973 was the winner of the first ever “Tacky Christmas Lights” contest. He won $100 and a trophy that year and donated the $100 to the Salvation Army Children’s Shoe Fund.
Over the years several celebrities have stopped by the house including Jimmy Buffett, Jimmy Dean and the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile. Mr. Christmas has become something of a celebrity himself and has been featured by the New York Times Magazine, NPR and TLC’s “Crazy Christmas Lights.”
Mr. Christmas and the Christmas House have been inducted into the Virginia Historical Society.
Stop by the home and most nights, you can see Mr. Christmas himself in his lighted suit.
.
Hours: 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. daily
Area of town: Off Skipwith Road
