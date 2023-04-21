Maymont has launched a self-guided audio walking tour for visitors to become more acquainted with the history of the park.

The Historic Garden Tour utilizes an audio device and an illustrated map showing the locations of the nine stops on the tour of the Italian Garden, the Cascade fountain staircase and two gazebos situated between Maymont Mansion and the Stone Barn.

The tour narrative explains the history and design influences that shaped the Italian Garden and the surrounding landscape, as envisioned by Sallie Dooley and brought to life by Noland and Baskervill, one of Richmond’s leading architectural firms, along with the talents and labor of dozens of gardeners and groundskeepers. Those on the tour may visit the stops in any order they wish.

The tour begins at either the Mansion or the Stone Barn Welcome Center, where visitors pick up the audio devices and maps. The tours will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours can be booked online or reserved in person. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12; tickets are free to Maymont members and Museums for All participants, who just need to show an EBT card at the door.

Here are five things you'll learn about the Dooleys, Richmond and the Gilded age on the tour:

1. The Italian Garden was designed and built by the same firm that built the Dooley’s summer home, Swannanoa. In 1907, the Dooleys hired Noland and Baskervill to begin work on the Italian Garden, as well as the Stone Barn and Carriage House.

2. The Via Florum or flowering way, an inscription in the granite arch near the Italian garden, is lined with peonies and bearded irises, some of which date back to Sallie Dooley’s time.

3. The garden design was likely influenced by the book, "Italian Gardens," published in 1894 by architect Charles A. Platt, who popularized Renaissance design elements such as sun-dappled staircases, classical urns, balustraded terraces, fountains and tumbling waterfalls in garden design.

4. The Dooleys purchased the Venetian gazebo with the intricate wrought iron roof on one of their trips to Europe in 1909. Just four years later, they needed to restore it after a heavy storm blew it down.

5. Most summers, the Dooleys traveled to Europe or to their summer home, Swannanoa, in Afton Mountain, and thus were probably less likely to change the colorful flowers in the garden beds than Maymont horticulturists do today.

For Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, April 15-22, the tour will be available four extra weekdays, Monday through Thursday.

The tour is the latest in a series of history-centered tours and facility makeovers, including the new welcome center and learning space in the renovated Stone Barn, which were made possible by a special state grant.

Visit maymont.org for more information.

