6444 Little Sorrel Drive

Chuck Hudgins, creator of "Christmas Fantasyland" in Mechanicsville lost his battle with cancer this year. His wife, Sherry, along with the help of her daughter, son-in-law and grandson, will be lighting up the house in his honor.

The display will look different without Chuck, as he was the mastermind behind the project. For example, there will be no reindeer and sleigh lining the roof because Chuck was the only person who knew how to get the tricky display in place.

But many other items will be there, including Candy Cane Lane and all the names of the seven grandchildren and two new great-grandchildren.

Chuck and Sherry decorated their home for over 20 years and have over 70,000 lights. There is a banner in front that says "Christmas Fantasyland."