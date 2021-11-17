After 36 years, Innsbrook Foundation closes, say goodbye to Innsbrook After Hours, St. Paddy's Palooza, Taste of Virginia and other events

“When we left, that was the nail in the coffin [for the Innsbrook Foundation],” said Larry Creeger, president of EventMakers.

Plus, in a post-COVID landscape, the Innsbrook After Hours concert series model – as a midweek concert series for office workers to enjoy after work – no longer worked.

“We decided to bring back Innsbrook After Hours in a throwback fashion to Wednesdays with local bands. But when you’re working from home in your jammies and we’re asking you to put your clothes on, feed your kids who are also at home and then come to a Wednesday concert, I don’t think that was very attractive,” Mastromano said. “I didn’t see that coming,” she admitted.

“When you can’t engage the community anymore, it’s tough to build something new out of nothing,” Mastromano said. “We’re all living a new lifestyle now.”

Innsbrook itself is changing and becoming more of a mixed-use neighborhood.

Henrico created an urban mixed-use zoning designation in the Innsbrook area to allow for mixed-use developments with retail spaces and apartment buildings so that the office park would be more conducive to the needs of the people who work in about 100 buildings of varying sizes.