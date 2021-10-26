After going dark for a year and a half, Broadway in Richmond returns this week with 'Anastasia'

After 1½ years of going dark, Broadway in Richmond is back on the Altria stage with “Anastasia,” running through Sunday.
Inspired by two beloved films, this romantic musical is based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family.
Kyla Stone is the first Black actress to play the titular role of Anya. The show played to sold-out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before going on tour across America and abroad.
The New York Observer called the production “one of the most gorgeous shows in years!” and Time Out called it “a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans.”
“Anastasia” is the first production of the new Broadway in Richmond season, which will be bringing back the wildly popular stage version of Disney’s “The Lion King” for two weeks in March as well as the Broadway classic “My Fair Lady” in May and the Richmond premiere of Tina Fey’s hit musical, “Mean Girls,” in September.
Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test, taken no more than 72 hours before the performance, will be required upon entering the theater. Children younger than 12 must present proof of a negative test as well. Patrons are asked to wear masks while they are in the theater, only removing them to eat and drink.
“CATS” was the last show from Broadway in Richmond to be staged in 2020 before going dark. From the 2019-2020 season, “Fiddler on the Roof” has been rescheduled for April 5-10, and “The Band’s Visit” has been rescheduled to July 26-31.
Tickets for “Anastasia,” starting at $33.50, can be purchased at BroadwayInRichmond.com or the Altria Theater Box Office. A $25 student ticket can be purchased only at the box office. The Altria Theater is located at 6 N. Laurel St.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran