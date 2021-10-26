After going dark for a year and a half, Broadway in Richmond returns this week with 'Anastasia'

After 1½ years of going dark, Broadway in Richmond is back on the Altria stage with “Anastasia,” running through Sunday.

Inspired by two beloved films, this romantic musical is based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family.

Kyla Stone is the first Black actress to play the titular role of Anya. The show played to sold-out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before going on tour across America and abroad.

The New York Observer called the production “one of the most gorgeous shows in years!” and Time Out called it “a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans.”

“Anastasia” is the first production of the new Broadway in Richmond season, which will be bringing back the wildly popular stage version of Disney’s “The Lion King” for two weeks in March as well as the Broadway classic “My Fair Lady” in May and the Richmond premiere of Tina Fey’s hit musical, “Mean Girls,” in September.