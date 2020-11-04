After more than a decade leading the Richmond Forum, executive director Bill Chapman plans to retire

"If later this season, we feel like we can safely present any of our speakers at the Altria Theater with a small, socially distanced audience present, we’re leaving that door open. In that event, the programs would still be streamed online for subscribers not in the theater," Chapman said.

Upcoming speakers for the 2020-2021 season include Esther Perel, a relationship expert and psychotherapist; Bryan Stevenson, a social justice activist and lawyer; and violinist Vijay Gupta.

An online viewing subscription costs $125 for the full season of five programs. Each program will be streamed live, and attendees will be able to submit questions for the speakers. Attendees will also have access to a recording of the program for five days following the event. For more information, visit https://richmondforum.org/info.

Michelle Obama was scheduled to speak a sold-out program at the Richmond Forum in March of this year, but that is still being rescheduled. "The program will be rescheduled when we are all able to safely gather in the theater together," Chapman said. Like President Obama's visit to the Forum, Chapman said the Forum will add a second theater for the already sold-out event.

"I’m committed to steering The Forum through this unprecedented season and the season that follows, which I am hopeful will mark our return to a full theater," Chapman said. "Then, I’ll look forward to returning to my seat in the audience beside my wife, who has been dateless on Forum night for too many years now.”