After over a decade leading The Richmond Forum, Bill Chapman plans to retire

Bill Chapman, longtime executive director of The Richmond Forum, has announced his plans to retire after the 2021-22 season.
During his tenure, the Forum’s audience has grown over 25% with routinely sold-out seasons. The Richmond Forum is known for bringing big-name speakers to the Forum stage, such as former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush; filmmaker Steven Spielberg; and many more.
“I’ve never been bashful about telling people that I have the best job in Richmond. Quite often, they beat me to it,” the 57-year-old said in a prepared statement announcing his plans. “Each leader of The Forum has taken this organization to the next level. I have no doubt that will continue.”
Chapman began his relationship with The Richmond Forum as an attendee, then a sponsor, then a board member for six years. He became the organization’s third executive director in 2008.
A search committee for the new executive director has been formed and expects to begin meeting with candidates in the spring. The search committee is co-chaired by Robert L. Thalhimer and Jacquelyn E. Stone.
The Richmond Forum’s spring season had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus. The 2020-21 season plans to be virtual for the first two speakers: chef José Andrés on Nov. 21 and Theresa May, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, on Jan. 16.
“If later this season, we feel like we can safely present any of our speakers at the Altria Theater with a small, socially distanced audience present, we’re leaving that door open,” Chapman said. “In that event, the programs would still be streamed online for subscribers not in the theater.”
Upcoming speakers for the 2020-21 season include Esther Perel, a relationship expert and psychotherapist; Bryan Stevenson, a social justice activist and lawyer; and violinist Vijay Gupta.
An online viewing subscription costs $125 for the full season of five programs. Each program will be streamed live, and attendees will be able to submit questions for the speakers. Attendees will also have access to a recording of the program for five days after the event. For more information, visit https://richmondforum.org/info.
Former first lady Michelle Obama was scheduled to speak to an already sold-out program at The Richmond Forum in March of this year, but that is still being rescheduled.
“The program will be rescheduled when we are all able to safely gather in the theater together,” Chapman said. The venue will add a second theater for the event like it did for the visit of Barack Obama, he said.
“I’m committed to steering The Forum through this unprecedented season and the season that follows, which I am hopeful will mark our return to a full theater,” Chapman said. “Then I’ll look forward to returning to my seat in the audience beside my wife, who has been dateless on Forum night for too many years now.”
