‘American Idol’ hosting virtual auditions in Virginia

“American Idol” is searching for its next round of contestants and that search comes to Virginia next week.

The reality singing competition is hosting virtual auditions in Virginia on Monday, Aug. 8.

To audition for “American Idol," go to https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions to reserve your spot.

According to organizers, “American Idol” hopefuls will audition “face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season six on ABC.”

“Idol Across America” will be hosting virtual auditions in all 50 states.

Three Virginia contestants -- Mike Parker, Dan Marshall and Kenedi Anderson -- made it onto the show and as far as the Top 8 on the last season of "American Idol." Who knows? You could be next.

More information at https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.