 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

‘American Idol’ hosting virtual auditions in Virginia

  • 0
American Idol

"American Idol."

 Christopher Willard

“American Idol” is searching for its next round of contestants and that search comes to Virginia next week.

The reality singing competition is hosting virtual auditions in Virginia on Monday, Aug. 8.

To audition for “American Idol," go to https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions to reserve your spot. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

According to organizers, “American Idol” hopefuls will audition “face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season six on ABC.”

“Idol Across America” will be hosting virtual auditions in all 50 states.

Three Virginia contestants -- Mike Parker, Dan Marshall and Kenedi Anderson -- made it onto the show and as far as the Top 8 on the last season of "American Idol." Who knows? You could be next.

People are also reading…

More information at https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

0 Comments

Tags

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died

After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.

FloydFest opens for final time on old site

FloydFest opens for final time on old site

With the crash of a cymbal and the splash of a Blue Ridge rain shower, music came alive at FloydFest on Wednesday afternoon, kick-starting one last hurrah in the beating heart of Patrick County, before a planned move for next year’s event.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Alicia Vikander's 'Tomb Raider' sequel officially scrapped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News