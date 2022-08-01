‘American Idol’ hosting virtual auditions in Virginia

“American Idol” is searching for its next round of contestants and that search comes to Virginia next week.
The reality singing competition is hosting virtual auditions in Virginia on Monday, Aug. 8.
To audition for “American Idol," go to
https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions to reserve your spot.
According to organizers, “American Idol” hopefuls will audition “face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season six on ABC.”
“Idol Across America” will be hosting virtual auditions in all 50 states.
Three Virginia contestants -- Mike Parker, Dan Marshall and Kenedi Anderson -- made it onto the show and as far as the Top 8 on the last season of "American Idol." Who knows? You could be next.
PHOTOS: Virginia contestants on this season of 'American Idol'
AMERICAN IDOL – “502 (Auditions)” – Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists and the second-ever Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is host of “American Idol,” SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KENEDI ANDERSON
AMERICAN IDOL – “509 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)” – “American Idol” returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home. Season 20 of “American Idol” airs SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kent Phillips) MIKE PARKER
AMERICAN IDOL — “510 (Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2)” — “American Idol” waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible Top 24 performances. Pop star Bebe Rexha mentors Idol hopefuls as they belt out unforgettable tunes in hopes of making it through to the next round. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining Top 20, on “American Idol” MONDAY, APRIL 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Karen Neal) BEBE REXHA, KENEDI ANDERSON
AMERICAN IDOL – “508 (Showstopper/Final Judgment)” – Following a competitive Hollywood Week, the search for the next American Idol continues with the Showstoppers round. Taking the stage for their first time with a band, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it into the coveted Top 24. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off in a sing-off with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, sealing their fate for the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” MONDAY, APRIL 4 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KENEDI ANDERSON
Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old from Albemarle County, has withdrawn from the “American Idol” contest, saying she’s unable to continue for personal reasons.
